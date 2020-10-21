Titans running back Derrick Henry started rolling during the 2019 season and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Henry carried the ball 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a performance that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said carried the team to a 42-36 overtime win. Henry scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime and set the score up with a 53-yard catch that flipped the field.

Henry’s first touchdown was a 94-yard score that made him the fifth player in league history with multiple runs of at least 90 yards.

The total package was enough for the NFL to make Henry the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the third time Henry has taken the honors and it probably won’t be the last if he remains in the groove he’s been in for quite a while.

Derrick Henry named AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk