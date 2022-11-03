The Titans went 4-0 in October and running back Derrick Henry was a big reason for their success.

Henry ran for at least 102 yards in all four of the team’s games and finished the month with 112 carries for 563 yards and five touchdowns. His most productive outing of the month came last Sunday when he continued his dominance of the Texans with 219 yards and two touchdowns.

That was the sixth 200-yard game of Henry’s career, which is tied for the most in NFL history with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson, and it was part of a run that led the NFL to name Henry the AFC offensive player of the month for October.

It’s the third time Henry has taken those honors and the Titans will look for him to keep things rolling in November.

Derrick Henry named AFC offensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk