Derrick Henry: MVP conversation needs to start with Ryan Tannehill

Titans running back Derrick Henry has become the best running back in the league, and he has become a potential MVP candidate. But Henry would cast an MVP ballot for someone else on his team.

“We see the throws, we see the plays he makes in the game, and I think that’s where the MVP conversation needs to start, is Ryan Tannehill,” Henry told PFT PM earlier this week.

Henry reflected on the difference between Tannehill when he arrived as a backup and now.

“I think whenever he came he just approached practice, the preparation, as a starter,” Henry said. “We know what he’s done in Miami so we know he had that type of ability. From the time he came in and took over for the position just been a general. He’s been spectacular.”

Indeed he has. With 16 games in the books as Tennessee’s starter, Tannehill has completed 70.1 percent of his throws for 4,113 yards, 35 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions. That’s a passer rating of 116.04, and an average per attempt of 8.96 yards. He also has scored five rushing touchdowns.

So, yes, Henry is right. Tannehill should be in the MVP conversation. Just like the Dolphins hoped he would be when making him the eighth over pick in the 2012 draft.

The next test comes today, when the 5-0 Titans host the 5-0 Steelers in the only game that was delayed from one week to another as a result of COVID-19.

