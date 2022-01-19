Derrick Henry: “We’ll see how this week goes”

Titans running back Derrick Henry has been practicing with the team since Week 18. And he’s at least impressed his teammates with his practice performance.

But the star running back didn’t quite commit to playing against the Bengals on Saturday when asked about his availability in a Wednesday press conference.

“We’ll see how this week goes,” Henry said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

Henry hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury that required surgery back in the Titans’ Week Eight victory over the Colts in October. The running back still finished No. 9 in rushing with 937 yards.

Henry told reporters that he feels good and still has a steel plate in his foot, but declined to talk about any potential workload.

“You definitely appreciate this game a lot more when you’re away from it, being with your teammates, just having that camaraderie, and going to work every day and going out and playing on Sundays each and every week — definitely missed that,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I’m just happy to be back. Appreciative of everybody that helped me to be able to come back and contribute during the playoffs. And I’m just happy to be back playing football.”

The Titans still have to activate Henry off injured reserve to the 53-man roster. But they appear likely to do so before Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

