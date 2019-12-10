Derrick Henry’s leg would “have to be halfway off” for him to stop playing

Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a regular on the team’s injury report in recent weeks with a hamstring issue listed as the reason for his presence and head coach Mike Vrabel has talked about the need to balance rest with practice participation each week.

Henry continued to show why the team is doing everything in its power to keep him in the lineup against the Raiders in Week 14. He ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including a third quarter score that helped the Titans go from a 21-21 tie to a 42-21 win.

Henry was clearly favoring the hamstring while posting those numbers and he said things will have to get much worse befre he considers coming out of the lineup.

“Ain’t no quittin’ in me,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “My leg is going to have to be halfway off for me to stop. I am going to go out there and help my team win games and play through it.”

Given the way things looked against the Raiders, Henry probably won’t be doing much on the field this week in order to make sure all is well for an implication-filled game against the Texans this weekend.