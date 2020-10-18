The Texans had a chance to give the Titans their first loss of the season. They couldn’t close it out, losing 42-36 in overtime.

Romeo Crennel’s questionable decision on the two-point conversion with 1:50 remaining will be dissected all week. The Texans scored on a 1-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Brandin Cooks to give them a 36-29 lead.

Crennel bypassed the PAT and a chance to go up eight and instead Watson’s pass to Randall Cobb fell incomplete, leaving Houston with a seven-point lead and leaving the Titans with plenty of time.

The Titans marched 76 yards in nine plays, using up 1:46 of the 1:50 left on the clock. A.J. Brown‘s 7-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Tannehill was upheld by replay, and Stephen Gostkowski‘s PAT sent the game to overtime.

The Texans never saw the ball in overtime.

Derrick Henry had a 53-yard reception in the six-play, 82-yard drive and scored the game-winning touchdown on third down a 5-yard run after taking the direct snap. The Titans moved to 5-0, while the Texans fell to 1-5.

Henry ran for a 94-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 212 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while catching two passes for 52 yards.

Tannehill went 30-of-41 for 364 yards, but threw an interception and lost a fumble on a strip-sack by J.J. Watt. That helped the Texans get back in it.

Derrick Henry leads Titans to OT win after questionable Romeo Crennel decision originally appeared on Pro Football Talk