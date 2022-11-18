Derrick Henry with jump pass TD throw to Austin Hooper

You think you have Derrick Henry stopped and then he pulls a Tim Tebow on you.

The Titans’ great running back looked like he hit a traffic jam with Tennessee deep in Green Bay territory on Thursday.

However, Henry had other ideas as he pulled up and jumped. Henry found a wide-open Austin Hooper in the end zone to give the Titans a 20-9 lead in the third quarter.

Josh Lambo’s PAT attempt hit the upright and was no good.

