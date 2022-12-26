Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is deciding which players will be on the field for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys based on “how many guys we realistically think can be back on a short week.”

Monday’s injury report suggests that the quick turnaround may not be realistic for a couple of the team’s biggest stars. Running back Derrick Henry (hip) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) were both estimated to be non-participants in practice on a day when the Titans only held a walkthrough.

Linebackers Denico Autry (biceps), Dylan Cole (ankle), Zach Cunningham (elbow), and Bud Dupree (pectoral) were also listed as out of practice along with cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), safety Amani Hooker (knee), tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), and defensive back Josh Thompson (concussion).

Guard Aaron Brewer (calf) is the only Titan listed as a limited participant.

Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons listed as out of practice Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk