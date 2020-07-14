None of the players given franchise or transition tags this offseason have signed long-term extensions with their current teams and it doesn’t sound like anyone should expect a flood of them before Wednesday afternoon’s deadline.

Recent days have brought word that the deadline is expected to pass without extensions for Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry or Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Titans running back Derrick Henry is also on that list.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Henry and the Titans aren’t expected to find common ground on a multi-year deal before the deadline. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson hinted that things could play out this way when he talked recently about the effect that current salary cap uncertainty has on long-term planning.

Henry stands to make $10.27 million under the terms of the tag, which he signed in April. He would be in line for unrestricted free agency or another tag after the 2020 season if the deadline does pass without an agreement.

Derrick Henry isn’t expected to sign a long-term deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk