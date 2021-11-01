Derrick Henry injury updates: The latest on Titans RB’s status

The Tennessee Titans received some bad news after their Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts, as running back Derrick Henry sustained a serious foot injury that will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry broke a bone in his foot that could keep him sidelined the rest of the season. At the very least, he’ll miss significant time.

Henry, who appeared to have suffered the injury in the first quarter of the win over the Colts, was able to finish the game, carrying the ball 28 times for 68 yards.

Because he stayed in, we assumed he was going to be fine. However, that turned out not to be the case. Instead, the Titans — and fantasy football managers — have an unfillable void on their roster.

Titans expect Derrick Henry back this season

Talk about a roller coaster of emotion.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is now reporting that the Titans expect Henry to return this season. He’s hearing a timeline of anywhere from 6 to 10 weeks, with eight weeks being the most likely.

From NFL Now: #Titans RB Derrick Henry will have foot surgery tomorrow morning and be out 6-10 weeks. Six would be quite fast, eight is more likely. Either way, Tennessee expects Henry back this season. pic.twitter.com/UzoJqNlcFF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

If it is indeed an eight-week absence, he’d be back around Week 16. If it’s 10 weeks, that puts him on track for Week 18. Either way, getting Henry back before the playoffs would be huge for Tennessee, assuming they can weather the storm without him, of course.

Vrabel confirms surgery for Henry, doesn't give timetable

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Henry is getting surgery, but he wouldn’t give a timetable for return.

“Derrick is going to have surgery in the morning, and we’re not going to put a timeline on when he may return,” Vrabel said. “I know that he’ll do everything that he can to work himself back, to be able to help this football team.”

Titans set to work out Adrian Peterson

Per multiple reports, the Titans are going to give 36-year-old running back Adrian Peterson a look as a potential Henry fill-in. Peterson has not taken a snap this season, but is reportedly in great shape and ready to play.

The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Adrian Peterson is traveling to Nashville today to meet with the #Titans, per source. With Derrick Henry slated to miss time, Tennessee looking for help. Peterson, 36, is NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, has stayed in excellent shape. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2021

Henry suffered a Jones fracture

Per multiple reports, Henry suffered a Jones fracture that could keep him out as little as eight weeks, but as much as the rest of the season.

The concern on Titans’ RB Derrick Henry is a jones fracture that would require surgery and end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

If the MRI confirms the Jones fracture for Derrick Henry, that’s a roughly 8 week recovery. It would mean Derrick Henry could be back in January and for the playoffs — if they make them. https://t.co/hv9b0xuTVS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

