Derrick Henry’s injury risk, dead zone RB rankings & Texans preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for a ranking of the dreaded “RB dead zone” and the running backs that are currently in the news before they give a fantasy preview of the 2022 Houston Texans.
Later, Matt is joined by Jason Moore from The Fantasy Footballers to discuss the ideal picks at the top of the 1st round and to see who Jason likes and who he’s fading in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts.
01:10 Rhamondre Stevenson
06:20 Antonio Gibson
10:50 Jahan Dotson vs. Curtis Samuel
12:10 J.K. Dobbins
16:20 Cam Akers / Darrell Henderson Jr.
18:55 Rank the Dead Zone RBs
21:15 TEXANS PREVIEW
21:30 Davis Mills
23:00 Brandin Cooks
25:30 TWITTER BEEF: Zach Wilson & Elijah Moore
27:45 Nico Collins
30:45 Dameon Pierce
35:30 Jason Moore from The Fantasy Footballers joins the show
37:45 Who should be the #1 overall pick?
41:20 Who would you take with picks #3-5?
44:45 Dalvin Cook
46:45 Derrick Henry
51:25 Late 1st round RBs
56:00 CeeDee Lamb
60:25 Javonte Williams
63:10 Tyreek Hill
63:35 Travis Kelce
