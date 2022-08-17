Derrick Henry’s injury risk, dead zone RB rankings & Texans preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for a ranking of the dreaded “RB dead zone” and the running backs that are currently in the news before they give a fantasy preview of the 2022 Houston Texans.

Later, Matt is joined by Jason Moore from The Fantasy Footballers to discuss the ideal picks at the top of the 1st round and to see who Jason likes and who he’s fading in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts.

01:10 Rhamondre Stevenson

06:20 Antonio Gibson

10:50 Jahan Dotson vs. Curtis Samuel

12:10 J.K. Dobbins

16:20 Cam Akers / Darrell Henderson Jr.

18:55 Rank the Dead Zone RBs

21:15 TEXANS PREVIEW

21:30 Davis Mills

23:00 Brandin Cooks

25:30 TWITTER BEEF: Zach Wilson & Elijah Moore

27:45 Nico Collins

30:45 Dameon Pierce

35:30 Jason Moore from The Fantasy Footballers joins the show

37:45 Who should be the #1 overall pick?

41:20 Who would you take with picks #3-5?

44:45 Dalvin Cook

46:45 Derrick Henry

51:25 Late 1st round RBs

56:00 CeeDee Lamb

60:25 Javonte Williams

63:10 Tyreek Hill

63:35 Travis Kelce

