Derrick Henry helped a $1 bet cash for $20K amid a season-worst week for sportsbooks

Reuters

The dollar gained across the board on Monday, regaining some ground it lost earlier in the month, bolstered by expectations of another supersized rate increase at this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. In contrast, sterling was on the defensive against the dollar and the euro, despite market forecast of another 75 basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England later this week as well. Investors widely expect the Fed on Wednesday to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, its fourth such increase in a row.