Derrick Henry having record-setting performance with 173 yards

The Ravens allowed only 93 rushing yards per game during the regular season. That is a distant memory as Derrick Henry has run over them, through them and around them.

A week after running for 182 yards against the Patriots, the Titans running back has 21 carries for 173 yards with the fourth quarter to go.

Eric Dickerson holds the NFL record for rushing yards in a single game, running for 248 for the Rams against the Cowboys in 1986.

Henry’s 355 rushing yards over the past two games rank second in NFL postseason history over a two-game span. Terrell Davis ran for 366 yards in back-to-back games in 1998, running for 199 yards in a divisional round victory over the Dolphins and 167 in the AFC Championship Game win over Jets.

The all-time record for rushing yards in one postseason is 610 by John Riggins for Washington in 1982.

Henry also has become the first running back with a passing touchdown in a playoff game since Minnesota’s Allen Rice did so in the 1987 wild-card round against the Saints.