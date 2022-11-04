Derrick Henry had obscene amount of yards after contact in Week 8

If you’re starting to run out of words to describe Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, you may not be alone.

Not only did the 28-year-old rumble for his fourth straight 200-plus yard game against the Houston Texans, but his yardage after contact was higher than any other player’s rushing yardage in Week 8.

According to Pro Football Focus, Henry had 193 yards after contact, besting Travis Etienne’s 156 yards on the ground.

With Malik Willis getting his first NFL start, the Titans leaned heavily on their workhorse. Henry went for 219 yards on 32 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt, easily his highest mark through the first eight weeks of the season.

For his efforts, Henry was recently named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

After what some may consider a slow start to the year, the Yulee, Florida native has picked it up over the last four games. Henry has a combined 563 rushing yards on 112 carries, crossing the goal line five times as well.

Entering the Titans’ Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Henry is third in the NFL in rushing yards (755), trailing only Giants’ Saquon Barkley (779) and Browns’ Nick Chubb (841), both of whom have played in one more game.

