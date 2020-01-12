Derrick Henry goes full Tim Tebow, throws wild TD pass to stun Ravens

Derrick Henry, quarterback?

All week long leading up to Saturday’s divisional round game, the Baltimore Ravens likely spent hours preparing for the bruising running style of Derrick Henry.

But the Tennessee Titans power back pulled out a page from the Tim Tebow playbook with his latest heroics. QB Ryan Tannehill came off the field, and Henry was lined up at QB, taking the direct snap.

And check out the Tebow-esque TD pass to Corey Davis that absolutely stunned the pro-Ravens crowd.

Maybe Henry learned it ... at Heisman House?

Tebow teaching Derrick Henry the jump pass pic.twitter.com/u0GdbpZAkX — Connor Brogan (@ConnorBrogan) January 12, 2020

The score gave the Titans a 21-6 lead over the Ravens in a game in which Baltimore opened as double-digit favorites. Henry also set up the TD pass by rumbling for 66 yards on a third-and-1 play where it looked like he could be taken down for a loss. Henry ran for 173 yards on his first 21 carries and also caught two passes.

It was the first postseason TD pass by a running back since the Minnesota Vikings’ Allen Rice did it in 1987 and the first time in postseason history since at least 1950 that a running back had 20 or more carries, two or more catches and a touchdown pass in a game.

And even though Henry completed 2-of-3 passes (all in the 2018 season) in the NFL prior to Saturday night, it was Henry’s first TD pass since high school — the 2011-12 season at Yulee (Fla.) High School, to be exact.

Nick Saban never trusted Henry to throw the ball at Alabama, but the Titans’ Mike Vrabel might be willing to let Henry coach the team at this point.

Derrick Henry has been beating the Ravens with his legs and arm. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

