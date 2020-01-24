Derrick Henry’s goal is not Pro Bowls or rushing titles but Super Bowls

Derrick Henry is playing in his first Pro Bowl. He would love it to be his last.

Players playing in the Super Bowl don’t play in the Pro Bowl.

“It is cool being here, being with all the superstars and being able to spend time with guys you played against. Being able to relax, chill, and have a good time, it’s awesome,” the Titans running back said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “But I want to win a Super Bowl. Getting so close, it makes you hungrier. It’s something I will keep in the back of my mind. I will let it fuel me all offseason, fuel us, and it’s something we’ll keep working towards.”

Henry led the league in rushing with 1,540 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns. He rushed for 182 and 195 yards in carrying the Titans to playoff victories over the Patriots and Ravens and into the AFC Championship Game.

On Monday, a day after the Titans lost to the Chiefs in the AFC title game, Henry shook every player’s hand in the locker room.

“It was a special year for us, and every guy on that team means a lot to me,” Henry said. “I don’t think anybody anticipated us making it that far, and we all had to believe in each other. We came into work every day and competed to make each other better. We played together. I love those guys. We all worked so hard together to reach one common goal, and we gave it everything we had together. I hate that it ended the way that it did, but I cherish the moments we had.”

Henry is scheduled to become a free agent in March. He wants to return, and he wants to carry the Titans to the Super Bowl.

“In a perfect world, I wish everybody could come back, and we could make another run at it and end on the right note,” Henry said. “I am definitely hungry, not only to get better myself, but to win a Super Bowl.

“My goal every year is I always want to be better than the year before. So that’s what I’ll be striving for heading into next season. I want to do everything I can do to help the team win a Super Bowl.”