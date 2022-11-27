Derrick Henry fumbles TD away to teammate after 70-yard reception, handing fantasy managers epic blow

Fantasy football managers with Derrick Henry on their team were salivating as their starting running back rumbled to what looked like a 75-yard touchdown.

The Tennessee Titans' star caught a quick screen pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill early in the second quarter and rumbled downfield. But five yards away from the end zone, Henry did something he's done just once all season: He fumbled.

The fumble took what would have been an easy six points off the board for fantasy football managers. Fortunately for Henry and the Titans, though, rookie wideout Treylon Burks was there to scoop up the fumble and score some fantasy points of his own. That helped the Titans go up 10-3 against the Cincinnati Bengals early in the second quarter.

Props to Burks for the hustle play, which is currently the only touchdown the Titans have scored today.

The play will go down as a 69-yard catch-and-run for Henry (7.4 points in half-point PPR scoring) and a six-point touchdown for Burks on the fumble recovery.