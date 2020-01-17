Derrick Henry can be the first rushing leader in the Super Bowl since 2005

It’s not often that the league’s leading rusher gets to the Super Bowl, but Titans running back Derrick Henry can do it this season.

After leading the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards in the regular season, Henry is now one Titans win over the Chiefs on Sunday away from getting to the Super Bowl. If he does it he’ll be the first player to do so since Shaun Alexander, who led the NFL in rushing in 2005 and helped the Seahawks to get to the Super Bowl that year.

Only two other players have accomplished the feat: Terrell Davis, who led the league in rushing in 1998 and helped the Broncos get to the Super Bowl that year, and Emmitt Smith, who did it three times with the Cowboys, in 1992, 1993 and 1995.

Here are the players to lead the league in rushing and then play in the Super Bowl at the end of that season:

2005: Shaun Alexander, Seattle, 1,880 yards.

1998: Terrell Davis, Denver, 2,008 yards

1995: Emmitt Smith, Dallas, 1,773 yards

1993: Emmitt Smith, Dallas, 1,486 yards

1992: Emmitt Smith, Dallas, 1,713 yards