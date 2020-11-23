Derrick Henry did it again today against the Ravens.

“It” is run for a touchdown in overtime, something Henry also did to win the Titans’ Week Six win over the Texans. Henry is the first player in NFL history to run for an overtime touchdown twice in one season.

There have actually only been two overtime touchdowns scored in the NFL this season, and Henry scored them both. Other than the Titans’ two wins, every other overtime game in the NFL this year has either been won on a field goal or ended in a tie.

Henry’s size makes him unique for a running back, and his production is unique as well. He’s doing things no one else in the NFL has done.

Derrick Henry is first player to run for overtime touchdowns twice in one season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk