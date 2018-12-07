Derrick Henry has Fantasy Football's biggest game of the year — on the bench for most managers

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry had a historic effort in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Let’s be frank: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn’t lived up to expectations this season.

On Thursday, however, he had the game of his life in a 30-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off Week 14 and the fantasy playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On his way to rushing for 238 yards and four touchdowns, Henry also tied the longest run in NFL history with a 99-yard score. It looked a little something like this…





Henry finished with a whopping 47.8 fantasy points in Yahoo default scoring. That is the highest point total by any player this season.

Problem is, only 18 percent of managers actually started Henry.

Despite the outburst, Henry has been far from an automatic start. After being a fourth- or fifth-round draft pick in most leagues back in August, he was averaging just 7.47 fantasy points per game. Due to the struggles, his ownership level had fallen to 57 percent.

In fact, Henry was the 42nd-ranked running back by Yahoo experts this week in what was perceived as a tough matchup against a Jaguars defense that had just shutout the Indianapolis Colts. So it’s more than understandable that a lot of fantasy points ended up being left on the bench.

Fantasy Twitter weighed in on the shocking display with everything from relief in not facing Henry, anger over sitting him, all the way to struggling to find answers after what just happened.

Story continues

Good thing the guy I'm playing against didn't put him in !! 👍🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/aJciZYW4cD — Rémy (@bigbearremy) December 7, 2018





Me questioning everything fantasy football pic.twitter.com/e5bpcfFlyk — Desmond Rakestraw (@rade1003) December 7, 2018





What’s worse: benching Henry in a historic performance or going up against him? Some fantasy owners were in a desperate spot and had to roll with Henry while studs like James Conner and Melvin Gordon battled injury.

When you throw him in your lineup at the last second pic.twitter.com/gAmCitVNUn — mehht (@myninjamatt) December 7, 2018





On the flip side, there were also plenty of managers who cut Henry days before he went off.

Henry was also dropped in over 11,000 Yahoo leagues last two days. pic.twitter.com/2WOTax65Px — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) December 7, 2018





If the Titans’ rusher’s performance is a preview of things to come in Week 14, there’s no telling what’s next. So don’t give up hope in those fantasy playoff matchups.

When he’s on your bench but you still have Sunday and Monday pic.twitter.com/3qKBqDHxG9 — Brett Bosse (@brett8055) December 7, 2018





Listen to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast