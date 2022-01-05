Derrick Henry is expected to practice Wednesday

Derrick Henry turned 28 today, and he and the Titans will celebrate Wednesday.

The running back is expected to practice tomorrow, opening Henry’s 21-day window to return to the active roster, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Henry jogged on the grass in cleats last week to test his fractured foot and went through an additional workout Monday. His foot fared well afterward, giving the team confidence it’s time for Henry’s comeback to begin.

The Titans placed Henry on injured reserve Nov. 1 after his injury in Week 8 against the Colts. He led the NFL in rushing with 937 yards in only eight games this season. Henry still ranks sixth among all running backs this season despite missing eight games.

D'Onta Foreman has rushed for 497 yards since Henry went down, and the Titans are 5-3.

Henry might not play against the Texans, but if the Titans clinch the No. 1 seed with a win Sunday, they would not play again for two weeks.

