Derrick Henry: I don't know what rock bottom feels like, but this is definitely tough

The Titans have lost 14 of their last 17 games dating back to last season and are carrying a 3-7 record into the team's matchup with Carolina on Sunday.

After the latest loss to the Jaguars in Week 11, running back Derrick Henry was asked if this is rock bottom for Tennessee.

"I don’t know what rock bottom feels like, but… whoo, yeah man, it's tough. It’s definitely tough," Henry told reporters postgame. "We just haven't been good enough — I'm making no excuse. We haven’t been good enough as a team and that’s what happens in this league. it’s a grown-man’s league, so it ain't good enough."

Henry is averaging just 66.3 yards rushing per game — down significantly from his 96.1 yards per game from last season. That mark was over 100 in each season from 2019-2021.

In 10 games, he has 663 yards on 158 carries with four TDs. He's also caught 20 passes for 167 yards.

“I feel like we can move the ball well. I feel like we need to be better in the run game — I can be better, personally, I’m holding myself accountable,” Henry said. “Once we get drives going, we’ve just got to sustain them and not have so many self-inflicted stuff that stops drive, that [makes us] go three-and-out.

“I feel like once we get in drives, we've just got to stay locked in and put it all together.”

Henry said that he’s going to be as positive as he can be for his teammates as everybody tries to make things better.

“We’ve still got seven games left and [have to] do the best you can from here on out,” he said.