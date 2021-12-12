Derrick Henry could return as soon as Week 18

Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn’t played since breaking his foot on October 31, but he may be back before the season is over.

Henry is recovering well enough that he could play in the playoffs, or perhaps even in Week 18 if the Titans need to win their final game to make the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After successful surgery on November 2, Henry just needs his rehab to go as planned. He was expected to miss about two months rehabbing, and Week 18 is on January 9.

Despite having missed the last five weeks, Henry is still fourth in the NFL in carries (219), rushing yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10).

