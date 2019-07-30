Derrick Henry could miss two weeks with calf strain

Strained calf muscles for key offensive players are suddenly a thing around the AFC South.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Titans running back Derrick Henry has a strained calf muscle which is expected to sideline him for about two weeks.

He notes that the team isn’t concerned that it’s serious, but he’s in a walking boot out of abundance of caution.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel would only say that Henry’s “day to day,” which apparently is going to go on for the next 14 days or so.