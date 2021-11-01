Derrick Henry could miss rest of season with foot injury

Titans running back Derrick Henry could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Although Henry continued playing after hurting his foot on Sunday, there are now concerns that the injury is much more serious than realized and could cost Henry the rest of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Henry is having an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury.

Henry has led the NFL in rushing each of the last two seasons and is leading the league this year in five major statistical categories, with 219 carries, 937 yards, 10 touchdowns, 237 touches and 1,091 yards from scrimmage.

