Derrick Henry congratulates one-handed RB who broke Henry's high school record: 'An inspiration to me'

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is coming off a historic season in the NFL. Henry rushed for 2,027 yards last year, becoming only the eighth player to top the 2,000-yard threshold. If Henry could do that in the pros, just imagine how dominant he was in high school.

Turns out, Henry was pretty awesome. He broke numerous high school records in Florida, including rushing for 502 yards in a single game.

That record stood until Friday, when Baker High School's Kayleb Wagner broke Henry's record with a 535-yard, 6-touchdown performance.

Wagner, who was born without a left hand and part of his left forearm, told Max Preps he received a congratulatory message from Henry on Instagram following the game.

"We went back and forth for five minutes or so," Wagner said of his exchange with Henry. "He congratulated me, said he would send me a pair of his cleats and game gloves. It was very, very cool. I think it really hit me then that I had the record."

Henry also talked about the conversation, calling Wagner "an inspiration."

The most surprising part of all this: Henry said he knew his record would one day fall. Why?

"Florida boys are different," Henry said. "So I knew somebody would come around and break it eventually."

Derrick Henry looking for another All-Pro season

Henry will just have to settle for breaking NFL records now. After being named an All-Pro for the first time in 2020, Henry is looking for a repeat in 2021.

He's off to a strong start. Through two games, Henry leads the NFL with 52 rushes, 240 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. If he can continue to take on high workloads, Henry could once again lead the NFL in rushing for the second consecutive season.

That wouldn't restore Henry's high school record ... but it's not a bad consolation prize.