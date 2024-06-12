Derrick Henry: It's a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention

One of the talking points of the Ravens offseason is how the acquisition of running back Derrick Henry will benefit Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the 2024 season.

Jackson's never played alongside a back as accomplished as Henry, but Henry offered a different view of what the partnership might bring to the field for the Ravens when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Henry noted that he's never played with anyone who captures the focus of the defense like Jackson and he's looking forward to what that might mean for him come the fall.

“It definitely brings a different aspect, because he is a dual-threat quarterback, and he’s dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm,” Henry said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together.”

Henry may not get the same volume of work he was accustomed to with the Titans, but that wouldn't be the worst thing for a veteran back who knows that his job "is being explosive, making explosive runs, being a threat in the run game and anywhere else they ask me to help out this offense."