Derrick Henry breaks Shaun Alexander's Alabama record for career NFL rushing yards

"King Henry" is now the king of career rushing yards by an Alabama football alum.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry broke Shaun Alexander's record for NFL rushing yards by a former Alabama player against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In the final week of the regular season, and maybe his final game for the Titans, Henry had a season-high 153 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Henry finished the season with 276 rushes for 1,167 yards, his fifth career season with more than 1,000 rushing yards.

Henry's 9,502 career rushing yards surpassed Alexander's 9,453 career rushing yards established from 2000-08.

The 6-foot-3 bruiser just finished his eighth NFL season after being drafted 45th overall in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Henry won the Heisman Trophy en route to leading Alabama to the 2016 national championship.

Alabama NFL rushing yards leaders

Here's the top-10 list of Alabama football's all-time leading rushers in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference:

1. Derrick Henry (9,502)

2. Shaun Alexander (9,453)

3. Mark Ingram (8,111)

4. Alvin Kamara (5,829)

5. Josh Jacobs (5,545)

6. Wilbur Jackson (3,852)

7. Kenyan Drake (3,866)

8. Eddie Lacy (3,614)

9. Najee Harris (3,269)

10. Tony Nathan (3,543)

Derrick Henry NFL stats

Rushing: 2,026 carries for 9,502 rushing yards (4.6 yards per carry) with 89 rushing touchdowns

Receiving: 155 catches for 1,458 yards with three touchdowns

Derrick Henry college stats at Alabama

Rushing: 603 carries for 3,591 yards (6 yards per carry) with 42 touchdowns

Receiving: 17 catches for 285 yards with three touchdowns

