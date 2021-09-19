Derrick Henry breaks loose for 60-yard TD run

Opening week against the Arizona Cardinals was uncharacteristically quiet for Derrick Henry.

The NFL’s leading rusher for the past two seasons broke out in a big way Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Henry had more than 140 yards and a pair of touchdown runs after this 60-yarder that brought the Titans within 30-23 in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee was looking to avoid an 0-2 start while Seattle was hoping to go 2-0.