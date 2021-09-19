Derrick Henry breaks loose for 60-yard TD run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Opening week against the Arizona Cardinals was uncharacteristically quiet for Derrick Henry.

The NFL’s leading rusher for the past two seasons broke out in a big way Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Henry had more than 140 yards and a pair of touchdown runs after this 60-yarder that brought the Titans within 30-23 in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee was looking to avoid an 0-2 start while Seattle was hoping to go 2-0.

Recommended Stories