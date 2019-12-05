Derrick Henry back to practice Thursday

Titans running back Derrick Henry didn’t practice on Wednesday and landed on the injury report with a hamstring issue, but there doesn’t appear to be much risk of him missing Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Henry was back on the field Thursday as this week seems to be following a similar pattern as last week. Henry rested early in the week, got in some practice work and was 100 percent when it came time to face the Jaguars.

Henry had 26 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in that win to continue a hot streak that has moved him up to third place in rushing yards this season.

“We’re believing in each other,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “We’ve been dominating the line of scrimmage throughout the game, even when it is not [working] early we stick with it and continue to make plays. I am just doing my job, focusing on the things I can do to help the team get better every week.”

Keeping Henry healthy figures to be a priority for the Titans the rest of the season, which should mean some more days off during the week throughout December.