Derrick Henry already back in the lab getting ready for 2023

If you’ve been following the career of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, you’d know he doesn’t take much of a break after the season is over. In fact, I’m not sure he takes any break.

Henry isn’t just a great player by happenstance. Yes, he’s a physical freak and that certainly helps, but he also works his rear-end off, both during the season and in the offseason.

It was inevitable that Henry workout photos and videos would start popping up, and here we are. Henry shared these photos on his Instagram story of his being back in the lab getting ready for the 2023 season.

What offseason? #Titans Derrick Henry is back to work gearing up for next season. (Per Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zojDfzXUPh — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) January 21, 2023

Henry is coming off yet another impressive season after he rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 scores, both ranking second in the NFL. The King also posted career-best numbers as a pass-catcher.

He finished 115 yards behind Las Vegas Raiders running back, Josh Jacobs, for the rushing title, but also played in one less game and had a far worse offensive line in front of him.

If there was one gripe we had with Henry this past year it was his fumbles, of which he had six, and three of those six were lost. Rest assured, that’s something Henry will work on obsessively this offseason.

.@KingHenry_2 addresses the concerns of fumbles in the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/KLTFlBKHtc — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) January 19, 2023

Looking ahead, Henry will turn 30 next January, which is the dreaded age when running backs typically start to break down. However, with Henry’s incredible work ethic, chances are he’ll be able to stave-off Father Time longer than most can.

