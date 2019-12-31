Derrick Henry is the AFC offensive player of the week

The Titans got the win they needed to make the playoffs in Week 17 and running back Derrick Henry was a big reason why they knocked off the Texans.

Henry scored three touchdowns in the second half of the 35-14 win, including a 53-yard sprint in the fourth quarter that started the celebrations in Nashville. That run left Henry with 211 yards on 32 carries for the day.

That was enough to make him the choice as the AFC’s final offensive player of the week for the regular season. It also made him the NFL’s leading rusher for the 2019 season with 1,540 yards.

Henry also led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns and the total package makes for quite the statement as Henry heads toward free agency this offseason. Focus on that will have to wait until after the postseason, but a big day in New England on Saturday should only help his cause.