Derrick Henry is the AFC offensive player of the month

Some players slow down after landing big contracts, but there’s been no sign of that from Titans running back Derrick Henry this season.

Henry landed a four-year extension with the Titans after getting the franchise tag in the offseason and he has continued to show why the team was willing to make such an investment in his services. Henry leads the league with 663 rushing yards and is coming off an October that made him the AFC offensive player of the month.

Henry ran 61 times 344 yards and five touchdowns during Tennessee’s three games. The yardage and touchdowns were both the most of any player in the conference. He also became the fifth player in history with multiple runs of at least 90 yards when he sprinted past the Texans for a 94-yard score in Week 6.

It’s the second time Henry has taken the honors. He was also named the conference’s top player in December 2018 and that month featured his 99-yard score against the Jaguars..

