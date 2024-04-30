Derrick Harmon portal chase could come down to USC and Colorado

The USC Trojans and Colorado Buffaloes might be the last two schools standing in the transfer portal battle for Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. This could be an Eric Henderson-Deion Sanders competition, though we don’t know for sure.

USC really needs to win this portal race. Multiple defensive linemen have transferred out of USC in recent weeks, eroding the Trojans’ level of depth. USC can and should get some depth-piece-level players in the portal just to increase the number of bodies available on the roster, but the Trojans also need a high-end performer who can instantly upgrade the position group and enable USC to compete in the Big Ten this fall.

Derrick Harmon, a player with Big Ten experience and proven quality, checks all the boxes for the kind of instant-impact player USC needs on its defensive front in 2024. Getting him would significantly boost USC’s chances of producing a successful 2024 season. Missing out on him would clearly leave USC shorthanded in the trenches. This is high-stakes poker.

With Miami ducking out of the Harmon sweepstakes, the field has been reduced. USC and Colorado both have a better chance than they did two days ago. All eyes are on this transfer portal battle.

