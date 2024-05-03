Derrick Harmon, ex-Michigan State football starting DT, staying in the Big Ten at Oregon

Derrick Harmon appears to be staying in the Big Ten. Just not with Michigan State football.

The redshirt junior defensive tackle is transferring to Oregon, according to On3.com The Spartans play the Ducks on Oct. 5 in Eugene, Oregon, for the first time as Big Ten opponents.

Harmon entered the transfer portal April 23 for the second time since November. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound former Detroit Loyola standout played in all 12 games last season with 10 starts, posting 40 tackles that included 1½ sacks among his 3½ stops for a loss. Harmon also had two QB hurries, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.

A 2021 recruit, Harmon has two years of eligibility remaining after playing in four games as a true freshman at MSU to preserve a redshirt season. He started five of the Spartans’ 12 games in 2022 and had 30 tackles and two sacks among three tackles for a loss.

In December, Harmon withdrew from the portal to remain at MSU. He fully participated in the April 20 open spring scrimmage.

The Spartans also had fellow starting defensive tackle Simeon Barrow enter the transfer portal in April — also his second time since Mel Tucker was fired in September. Barrow is reportedly deciding between Miami (Fla.), Missouri and LSU.

That leaves sixth-year senior Maverick Hansen as the lone returning defensive tackle with experience with the Spartans. Smith added two sixth-year transfers in D'Quan Douse (Georgia Tech) and Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State).

New coach Jonathan Smith appeared to have another transfer lined up when Brandon Lane reportedly committed Monday. However, the Stephen F. Austin/South Dakota State transfer announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he was reopening his recruitment. Lane’s agency told On3.com that MSU was still in consideration.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Derrick Harmon transfers from Michigan State football to Oregon Ducks