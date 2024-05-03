Derrick Harmon chooses Oregon in transfer portal, dealing USC a big blow

The USC Trojans really, really needed to land Michigan State transfer portal prospect Derrick Harmon. We made no secret of this. The Trojans have lacked depth and bodies up front. They need another strong, hefty piece on their defensive line to feel they have enough heft to thrive in the Big Ten. Unfortunately, Oregon has beaten USC yet again in a big chase for a key player.

Ducks Wire has more on this story:

“In the early transfer window, Harmon entered the portal and looked around for a new team, ultimately taking a visit to Oregon before deciding to return to East Lansing with Jonathan Smith. After a few offseason months, though, Harmon re-entered the portal and decided to fly west to Eugene.

“In two full seasons and a redshirt freshman year at Michigan State, Harmon played in 25 games as a Spartan, taking 979 defensive snaps. In his career, Harmon has tallied 71 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and forced a fumble. 247Sports ranks him as a 4-star transfer and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the portal.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire