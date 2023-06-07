Derrick Hall inks unusual rookie deal with Seattle

Former Auburn standout defensive end Derrick Hall put pen to paper on his rookie deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks selected Hall with the sixth pick in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft.

In an article from AL.com, Mark Inabinett breaks down the contract that Hall signed, as it contained some unusual elements.

Like all draft picks, Hall’s deal spans four seasons. The 6-foot-3, 256-pounder’s contract has a total value of $9.116 million including a $3.63 million signing bonus.

The unusual elements are Hall being guaranteed $7.22 million and 85 percent of his signing bonus before reporting to training camp. Both are rare for a draft pick in that position.

The Seahawks plan to use Hall as an outside linebacker.

