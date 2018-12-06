Derrick Gunn's predictions for his top-5 NFL Week 14 games originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn gives predictions for his top-five Week 14 games of the NFL season.

1. Ravens at Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)

When the Ravens were 4-5, many thought their season was over, but all of a sudden, they have found new life and have run off three consecutive wins. They trail Pittsburgh in the AFC North by just a half game. The main reason is their defense is ranked No. 1 overall, and they're first in points allowed. Rookie QB Lamar Jackson is learning on the fly, but he's exciting to watch. Speaking of exciting, Patrick Mahomes falls into that category with 41 passing touchdowns through 12 games. The Chiefs' offense is the highest scoring unit in the league. Kansas City doesn't have time to look over their shoulders at the Chargers, who are one game behind in the AFC West. The Ravens' defense vs. the Chiefs' offense. I got the Chiefs winning at home.



2. Colts at Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

I didn't think any team could shut out the Colts with the way they've been playing lately, but Jacksonville did last week. The loss stopped the Colts' win streak at five, but they are still very much in the playoff picture. Back in Week 4, they lost to the Texans by three points, but that was when Houston was still finding its identity. The Texans know who they are now, which happens to be the hottest team in the NFL with a nine-game winning streak. The Texans control the AFC South. Houston is looking to put some distance between itself and the Colts while staying in the running for the top seed in the AFC. The Texans will successfully defend their home turf.



3. Saints at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX)

Back in Week 1, the Bucs went into New Orleans and outgunned the Saints. But we all know what happened after that. The Saints went on a roll and the Bucs would soon unravel with rotating QBs. The super Saints were mere mortals last week and Dallas made them pay. Meanwhile, the Bucs are feeling good about themselves after upsetting Carolina. Jameis Winston is in a groove. In his last three games, Winston has tossed six touchdowns and served up just one pick. The Saints can't afford another loss if they're going to continue pushing the Rams for the top seed in the NFC. The Saints got this one.



4. Rams at Bears (8:20 p.m., NBC)

This one features two of the premier pass rushers in the game. Aaron Donald leads the league with 16.5 sacks while Kahlil Mack checks in with nine. The Rams have already clinched the NFC West and now, they march on for the top seed. Mitchell Trubisky sat out the Bears' last game with a shoulder injury but vows he will be ready for the Rams game. The Rams' high-flying offense will be put to the test. Two good defenses. Two entertaining offenses at Soldier Field. When the dust settles, not even a cold night in Chi-town can keep the Rams down.



5. Vikings at Seahawks (Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN)

They said the 'Hawks didn't have enough talent. They said Seattle would be a mediocre team at best. For much of the season, Seattle lived up to those billings. But lately, they have gelled and having won three straight, the Seahawks are now the fifth seed in the NFC. The Vikings, currently the No. 6 seed, have hit a brutal stretch in their schedule and have gone 1-2 in their last three. Minnesota can still overtake Chicago in the north but can't afford any more slip-ups. Russell Wilson vs. Kirk Cousins is worth the price of admission. This one is so close to call. Could come down to the last possession of the game. The Seahawks somehow find a way to get the win.



