Derrick Gunn's predictions for his top-5 NFL Week 16 games

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn gives predictions for his top-five Week 16 games of the NFL season.

Redskins at Titans (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

The fact that the Redskins have lost two quarterbacks this season yet are still in the playoff picture is a miracle in itself. Josh Johnson who hadn't started an NFL game in seven years, was efficient in leading Washington to a win over Jacksonville. Now the 'Skins are back on the road to face a Titans defense that is jelling and an offense that's relying on a power run game. Tennessee has allowed just nine points in its last two games, and running back Derrick Henry is coming off a 215-yard rushing performance. The 'Skins need to get Adrian Peterson going to make a game of it. But even that's not enough. The Titans will keep their playoff hopes alive, and the Redskins' postseason aspirations will come to an end.



Ravens at Chargers (Saturday, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

There's no question Baltimore's defense is legit, and young QB Lamar Jackson has been a big spark. Since Jackson took over as the starter, the Ravens are 4-1. The Ravens became the first team since 1976 to rush for at least 190 yards in five consecutive weeks.



Could this be the year for Philip Rivers and the Chargers to get to the big game? At 11-3, they have been one of the biggest surprises this season. They are tied for first place in the AFC West with Kansas City and have their sights set on earning the top seed in the conference. The Ravens' pass rush will get after Rivers, but the Chargers have plenty of offensive options to neutralize the pressure. The Chargers don't have much of a home field advantage, but they will go to 12-3.

Bengals at Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Who would have thought that Cleveland would be on its way up, and Cincinnati on its way down? It's only a slim possibility, but the Browns are in the playoff conversation for the first time since 2002, and striving for their first winning season since 2007. Baker Mayfield has given the Browns something they haven't had in decades - stability at the QB spot. Meanwhile, running back Nick Chubb is a bruiser in the ground game. Jeff Driskel has taken over for the injured Andy Dalton at QB. The Bengals have the run game with Joe Mixon toting the rock, but now that the Browns know they can win games, I give them the edge here as they creep closer to .500.



Steelers at Saints (Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS)

The slumping Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak and woke up in time to hold off the Patriots last week and cling to their slim lead in the AFC North. The Saints hung on to win a hard-fought NFC South tussle with fading rival Carolina. These two defenses love to attack. Pittsburgh is tied for second in the league in sacks with 46, and New Orleans is tied for fourth with 45. The big difference here could be protecting the ball; the Steelers are at minus-nine in the turnover differential department, while the Saints are plus-eight. The Saints haven't lost a home game since the season opener. This should be a fun game to watch. The Saints will move a step closer to locking up home field advantage.



Chiefs at Seahawks (Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC)

Both of these teams are coming off losses, and much is at stake for both. Kansas City still holds the home field edge in the AFC but can't afford another slip-up. Neither can Seattle, who controls its own playoff fate. The Chiefs' defense has issues but one thing they do well is rush the passer, having accumulated 46 sacks (tied for second-most in the league). That could spell big trouble for Russell Wilson, who has been sacked 42 times. The loss of Kareem Hunt hurts the Chiefs' run game. It's a good thing Kansas City has an explosive offense, because its defense is ranked 31st. The Seahawks' defense has allowed just under 21 points per game. Seattle's 12th man will be out in full force, but Patrick Mahomes and company will handle the deafening noise and help the Eagles out.



