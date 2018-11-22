Derrick Gunn's predictions for his top-5 NFL Week 12 games originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Redskins at Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 p.m., FOX)

It's bad enough the Skins lost to the Texans by two points... but they also lost QB Alex Smith to a gruesome injury. Now, Washington, which was leading the NFC East by two games, stands on shaky ground. Dallas, after a second straight road win in Atlanta, is one game ahead of the Eagles and just one game behind the Skins. Adrian Peterson will find it difficult to run against the Boys' stingy run defense. The Cowboys will feast on the wounded skins to move into a first-place tie.



Falcons at Saints (Thursday, 8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Falcons have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. They are coming off a last-second field goal loss to Dallas and now venture into the worst place possible, the Super Dome. Not only are the Saints beating opponents; they are destroying them. In their last three games, the Saints have averaged 48 points per game. Back in Week 3, the Falcons took New Orleans to overtime before losing. This time, the Saints wont need an extra quarter to get the job done.



Seahawks at Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX)

Right now, the Panthers are the fifth seed in the NFC the Seahawks are seventh. But that could change after this confrontation. The Panthers miscalculated against Detroit, going for two points after a touchdown late in the game instead of the extra point to go to overtime and it cost them. The Seahawks' no name defense is starting to make a name for itself. The Hawks' defense is ranked 11th, the Panthers' D 13th. Offensively, Carolina has more weapons than Seattle but I don't trust Cam Newton in crucial situations. The Seahawks swoop down on panthers and fly off with a road W.



Steelers at Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS)

All the Steelers keep doing is winning. Doesn't matter what the obstacle is, they find a way to pull it out. They've won six straight and counting. Meanwhile, the Broncos raised some eyebrows by upsetting the Chargers on the road. The Broncos return home to familiar surroundings this time, but the Steelers make themselves feel right at home in anybody's domain (4-0-1 away). The Broncos will give Big Ben and company a good game, but the final results will favor the Pittsburgh.



Titans at Texans (Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Will the real Titans please stand up! Two weeks ago, Tennessee thoroughly thumped New England at home, but this past Sunday went on the road and got trashed by the Colts. Titans QB Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger against Indy and is questionable for Monday night. The Texans can do no wrong lately; even when it looks like they're about to lose, they find a way to come back. When the Titans' defense is on top of its game, they are down right nasty. The Texans have to protect the ball better (3 turnovers against the Skins). This Texans' defense can be suffocating. Houston will smother the titans.

