Derrick Gunn's NFL Week 13 picks: Marquee NFC battles in chase for top seed

Derrick Gunn makes his picks for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Eagles at Seahawks, 8:25 p.m. on NBC

Now we get to a game that means something. After four weeks of watching the Birds blow out lesser competition, they step up in a challenge against a foe that knows how to prepare for big encounters. The Seahawks have been to the playoffs five years in a row including two Super Bowl appearances. The Hawks are hurting on defense - Richard Sherman is out for the year, Kam Chancellor has a neck injury and Cliff Avril is out as well. But Seattle still has that guy Russell Wilson, who has thrown for 23 touchdown passes this year - 15 of them have come in the last 6 games. Wilson is the master of the scramble drill and he has a versatile group of talented receivers. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles' secondary matches up with their personnel.



Carson Wentz and his offense will be thoroughly tested by the Hawks' defensive scheme. If the Birds can get their run game going it will take a lot of pressure off Wentz in the passing game. A win for the Eagles in the loudest stadium in the NFL will go a long way in terms of preparing them for what's to come in the postseason. So many different ways this one could go, but I'm going with a hunch that Wentz learned some valuable lessons about how to play in that environment last year, and because this team is on a roll right now I'll say Eagles 23 Seahawks 20.

Vikings at Falcons, 1 p.m. on FOX

You want offense and defense? This matchup has both. The Vikings have the No. 5 offense and No. 5 defense. The Falcons have the No. 6 offense and No. 10 defense. The Vikings are riding a seven-game win streak. The Falcons have amped up their scoring during their three-game win streak. Homefield is huge in this clash I'll go with the home team.



Pick: Falcons

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tom Brady vs. the Bills' defense is a great headline. Over his last five games, Brady the ageless wonder has 13 TD passes and just one interception. If the Bills can establish a run game and control the clock they'll keep it close, but the Pats will notch their eighth straight win.



Pick: Patriots

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. on CBS

Niners' QB Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first start with his new team. Bears' rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky makes his eighth start hoping his outing this time is much better than what happened to him in Philly. Based on the Bears' defense, SF will lose its 11th game.



Pick: Bears

Buccaneers at Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX

After getting blanked by Baltimore. the Pack went on the road and put a scare into the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Bucs are just playing out the season. The Pack will attack at Lambeau.



Pick: Packers

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

The Texans keep losing players weekly. The Titans are still thinking about winning the division. Marcus Mariota and his crew put it all together against the unraveling Texans.



Pick: Titans

Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on FOX

Trevor Siemian gave way to Paxton Lynch who now has a high ankle sprain, so once again, it's back to Siemian. The Dolphins' defense has major flaws but maybe the return of Jay Cutler can jumpstart the offense and take some pressure off the D. Dolphins get a slight nod.



Pick: Dolphins

Chiefs at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

its amazing that the chiefs losers of 3 straight and 5 of their last 6 are still on top of the afc west. kc big play offense has been a big dud. jets hc todd bowles is fighting to keep his job. his guys havn't quit on him. chiefs have no choice but to get their offense on track. it comes together for them this week.



Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS

Earlier this season, the Jags shut out the Colts in Indy. This time, on their home turf, the Jags No.1 defense and No.1 run offense will overwhelm the hapless Colts.



Pick: Jaguars

Lions at Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX

If the playoffs were to start today, the Ravens would be in and the Lions would be out. The Strength of the Ravens is their defense: No.1 in interceptions (18) No. 2 in points allowed (17 points per game). When Matthew Stafford is on, the Lions' offense can rack up points. Terrell Suggs and his defensive mates will be ready.



Pick: Ravens

Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

I never thought I'd be saying this, but keep an eye on the Chargers. Philip Rivers has five TD and zero INTs in his last two games and the Chargers' defense is making plays. As for Cleveland? Well, they are still the Browns. The Chargers win their third straight.



Pick: Chargers

Giants at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Giants fans are in an uproar about the way Eli Manning was benched. The Giants aren't going anywhere but home at season end and Geno Smith is not the future. The Raiders have issues atWRr, but Derek Carr will find a way to get it done.



Pick: Raiders

Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

A showdown in the NFC South. The Saints hold the division lead and the Panthers want it. Drew Brees is backed by a pair of talented RBs. The Panthers will go as far as Superman Cam Newton can take them. The Saints beat the Panthers earlier this season and they'll make it a season sweep.



Pick: Saints

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

The Rams are flying high after last week's win over the Saints. The Cardinals are tough on their home turf. The Cards still remember how the Rams embarrassed them earlier this season. Blaine Gabbert is the Cards third starting QB of the season. Jared Goff and the Rams have something special going. They will tally their ninth win.



Pick: Rams

Steelers at Bengals, 8:30 p.m. Monday Night on ESPN

Everyone keeps talking about the Steelers' matchup in two weeks with New England but the Steelers aren't biting. They are focused in on their division rivals, the Bengals. Anything can happen when these two get together, but the talent level this time is clearly on the Steelers' side.



Pick: Steelers