Derrick Gore scores first career touchdown

Derrick Gore entered Monday night with five offensive snaps, no carries and one reception for 7 yards this season and in his career.

Gore is playing only because Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains on injured reserve with a knee injury.

So far against the Giants, Gore has nine carries for 48 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run.

The Chiefs lead the Giants 14-10 late in the second quarter.

Kansas City has run for 63 yards.

Patrick Mahomes is 13-of-23 for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

