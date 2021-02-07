Derrick Favors with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Derrick Favors (Utah Jazz) with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers, 02/07/2021
Derrick Favors (Utah Jazz) with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers, 02/07/2021
She may not have an NFL salary, but she still makes millions each year.
The youngest MVP in league history is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau, who coached him for eight seasons with the Bulls.
So this is where he gets his athletic genes from.
How were Tom Brady and the Bucs able to rip off seven straight wins after some early season struggles. Peyton Manning has an interesting take on Tampa Bay's turnaround.
Rumors are heating with supposed terms of a potential deal.
Aaron Rodgers let the world know he is engaged during his acceptance speech for the MVP award
When Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his 20+ year head coaching career, he celebrated in spectacular fashion.
The Steelers star's teammates and brother weren't happy.
The last two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks face off Sunday in Tampa Bay.
See the top Twitter reactions to Alexander Volkov's second-round TKO of Alistair Overeem in the UFC Fight Night 184 main event.
Payton Pritchard is on pace for a historic rookie season. The Celtics guard could be the first rookie to ever put up this stat line in league history.
An on-course incident seemed like a long shot at TPC Scottsdale this year but this is the Waste Management Phoenix Open we're talking about.
When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Tom Brady's first orders of business was to have his center Ryan Jensen make a couple of changes to improve the quarterback/center exchange.
Paige VanZant made a big payday to make the jump to Bare Knuckle FC. But after Friday night, you have to wonder if the move was worth it in the long run.
Adding pitcher Trevor Bauer could lead to Justin Turner finishing his career elsewhere or Clayton Kershaw or Corey Seager departing the Dodgers after this season.
Steve Harvey went after the New England Patriots and praised Tom Brady during his opening monologue at the 2021 NFL Honors.
Jordan Spieth shot 61 at the Phoenix Open, but Brandel Chamblee still says his inaccuracy off the tee has him "headed for oblivion."
Dustin Johnson shot a largely mistake-free 68 in Sunday's final round to capture his ninth European Tour victory.
The Chiefs have added several players to the 53-man roster ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Teams have been reaching out to the Jets about a potential trade for QB Sam Darnold, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.