Derrick Favors, Mason Plumlee ejected, Nikola Jokic leaves bench in Jazz-Nuggets scuffle

Derrick Favors and Mason Plumlee both earned ejections, and Nikola Jokic could be facing a suspension after a scuffle between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late in the first quarter after Jazz forward Jae Crowder fouled Plumlee on a layup attempt off an offensive rebound.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Plumlee, Favors go at it on baseline

Plumlee and Favors got tangled up below the basket, and Favors yanked on Plumlee’s arm, pulling him out of bounds.

Plumlee then confronted Favors, who shoved Plumlee when he met him chest-to-chest. The two quickly went after each other before being separated as players from both teams got involved.

Jokic leaves bench, could face ban

The incident happened near the Nuggets bench, and members of the Denver coaching staff pulled back Jokic, who had left the sideline to join the skirmish.

The incident resulted in technical fouls on Crowder, Plumlee, Favors and Nuggets guard Will Barton. Plumlee and Favors were both ejected.

That may not be the end of the punishments, as Jokic could face a suspension once the league reviews the incident. He left the bench to join the melee, which generally warrants an automatic one-game ban from the league.

Mason Plumlee was ejected along with Derrick Favors after a skirmish between the Nuggets and Jazz. (Getty)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Paylor: Chiefs’ Reid facing biggest decision of his career

• Harassed NFL refs moved from hotel after bad call

• Wetzel: For St. Louis, this is a nightmare Super Bowl

• NFL prospect chooses Senior Bowl over child’s birth

