Derrick Brown after Week 15 win: Falcons are going on vacations like we are

The Carolina Panthers may have just sent the Atlanta Falcons packing.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown spoke with reporters following Sunday’s 9-7 win, one that set his team’s NFC South foes a game behind the division lead. And with just three weeks to go, Brown seems to believe that the Week 15 triumph will end up keeping the Falcons at home—right with the Panthers.

“Falcons are going on vacations like we are,” he said with a laugh. “It was a long, tough game. But I’ll tell you what, I’m happy. Happy to get a win.”

Derrick Brown on today’s win: “The Falcons are going on vacation just like we are.”#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/3Gei0NOmH4 — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) December 17, 2023

That win, just the second of Carolina’s season, saw Brown play in every single one of the defense’s 52 snaps. His full attendance record resulted in five tackles, bringing his single-season franchise record for a defensive lineman up to 79.

Brown might also have the Falcons keeping note of a few numbers—specifically the three that come before the group chant of “Cancun!”

