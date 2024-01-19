Derrick Brown added to Pro Bowl to replace Aaron Donald

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown was added to the Pro Bowl roster Friday, the NFL announced.

Brown was voted the NFC's first alternate at his position behind Aaron Donald (Rams), Dexter Lawrence (Giants) and Javon Hargrave (49ers). Brown is replacing Donald, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Brown, a former first-round pick, broke the NFL's unofficial single-season tackles record for a defensive lineman, finishing with 103 total. He broke the previous record of 98 tackles set by Christian Wilkins in 2022.

In the process, he nearly doubled the previous franchise record of 67, set by Mike Rucker in 2002 and tied by Brown last year.