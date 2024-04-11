Derrick Bobo heads to North Panola after two seasons at Melrose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two seasons at the helm in Orange Mound and restoring Melrose to a respected program in the city head coach Derrick Bobo is departing the Golden Wildcats program.

In only two seasons at Melrose Bobo led Melrose to a 17-6 record and went undefeated in 4A-region 8. Bobo was named the region’s head coach of the year in back-to-back seasons.

Bobo will now take his talents across state lines and lead the North Panola Cougars, who finished 6-6 in 2023.

