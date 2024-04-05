DeRozan, Bulls square off against the Knicks

New York Knicks (45-31, in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (36-40, in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference play.

The Bulls are 19-26 in conference play. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 7.9.

The Knicks are 30-16 in conference matchups. New York averages 112.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Bulls average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Knicks allow (12.7). The Knicks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Bulls give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 116-100 on Jan. 4. Julius Randle scored 35 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 23.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brunson is scoring 27.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 21.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: None listed.

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.