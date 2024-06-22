Derosa, West help Glacier Twins over Medicine Hat

Jun. 22—MEDICINE HAT, Alberta — Trenton Derosa and Amerman West combined to hold Medicine Hat to one hit as the Glacier Twins picked up an 11-0 victory to start their four game Canadian road trip.

Kellen Kroger got the bats rolling early for Glacier (7-2) with a two-run triple in the first inning, he finished the day 3-4 with three RBIs.

Derosa helped his cause at the plate, going 2-4 and driving in a pair of runs. He threw five innings for the Twins, allowing one hit and striking out five.

West threw one no-hit inning in relief, fanning one.

C Carlson picked up the lone hit for Medicine Hat, who aided the Twins by committing eight errors in the game.

A Anderson started on the mound for the Knights, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 3 1-3 innings. He struck out three.

Glacier continues their road trip with a pair of games Saturday against the Lethbridge Lakers and the Calgary Premier Blues.