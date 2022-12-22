Deron Winn reacts to UFC release ‘after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas’

Deron Winn has been released from the UFC roster, and the timing is not lost on him.

Just days after Winn (7-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was forced to withdraw from a scheduled matchup with Julian Marquez at UFC Fight Night 216 due to fainting and falling down a set of stairs at the UFC Performance Institute, the promotion has opted to part ways with the middleweight.

With three defeats in his past four bouts, Winn acknowledged after his fight was canceled that he was “skating on thin ice” with the organization and didn’t know what the future held. He knows now after being notified of his release, and Winn said it was a cut-throat move to happen in the midst of the holiday season (via Twitter):

Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas. Man “it’s business not personal” has never been more real 🤦🏾‍♂️

Winn then posted a video explaining how the situation unfolded (via Instagram)

Winn, 33, most recently competed at UFC on ESPN 37 in June, when he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Phil Hawes. The American Kickboxing Academy product is a good friend and teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

